House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union

House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union

House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech after he finishes speaking.

Mr Trump, the first president to run for re-election after being impeached, received a partisan welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting “Four more years” while Democrats stood silently.
