PM Modi-led Centre steps up construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya| OneIndia News

PM Modi announced the formation of an independent trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He also announced that the UP govt had given its nod to identify and hand over a 5 acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Modi ended the speech by making a pitch for religious unity.
Lok Sabha: PM Modi makes big announcement on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Oneindia News [Video]Lok Sabha: PM Modi makes big announcement on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Oneindia News

PM Modi speaks on Ram Mandir construction, Whichparty does Shaheen Bagh protester belong to?, Kejriwal will let voters decide if he is a 'terrorist', PLA deployed to treat Coronavirus patients and more..

Watch: PM Modi announces formation of Ram temple trust in Lok Sabha [Video]Watch: PM Modi announces formation of Ram temple trust in Lok Sabha

PM Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to set up a temple trust to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in line with the Supreme Court verdict.

