PM Modi-led Centre steps up construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya| OneIndia News

PM Modi announced the formation of an independent trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He also announced that the UP govt had given its nod to identify and hand over a 5 acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Modi ended the speech by making a pitch for religious unity.