Wall Street jumps as China measures soothe virus worries

Wall Street jumps as China measures soothe virus worries

Wall Street jumps as China measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high Tuesday and the S&amp;P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of an economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after China&apos;s central bank intervened.

Fred Katayama reports.
