Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Following U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president&apos;s back.

Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

State of the Union: Pelosi rips up Trump's speech behind him

House speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to have dramatically torn up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the...
Independent - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.


Pelosi tears copy of speech, a spurned handshake and more: The dramatic moments from Donald Trump’s SOTU address


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LuzieUndomiel

LuzieMorningstar RT @nowthisnews: ‘It was a manifesto of mistruths’ — Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped up Trump’s speech https://t.co/2ZrfDapVNY 14 seconds ago

llunarossa

Elisabetta H. RT @sweetnonnie: Speaker Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped up her copy of Donald Trump’s speech https://t.co/j0RwxhnfVG via @PalmerReport 26 seconds ago

Maursbetta

Maureen DVS RT @PalmerReport: Speaker Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped up her copy of Donald Trump’s speech https://t.co/WaFkyIdX6q 32 seconds ago

Jinxy_Minxy

WMR 🇨🇦 🍁 RT @thomaskaine5: Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped up Trump’s speech after State of the Union address | Raw Story https://t.co/hWMdi5iM… 3 minutes ago

LopezLovinLife

Lopez 🗣Resisting RT @putinsgay: Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped up Trump’s speech after State of the Union address https://t.co/fdvBBilU7X 4 minutes ago

ILFortuna

Susan MacFarland Pelosi, character assassination is akin to murder in the eyes of the church. You should rethink your shameful beha… https://t.co/ApphirUmYS 5 minutes ago

yountrypinkie

Sonia Allen Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's speech https://t.co/MYHJvhzrZK Poor Nasty Pelousy, just cant help it. 6 minutes ago

47brangi

mikail balaban RT @Reuters: Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped a copy of Trump's #SOTU speech. More from #SOTU2020: https://t.co/BtbhUuvE1S https://t.co… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally [Video]Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech [Video]Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.