Delhi Election 2020 l 'Hurt by BJP'S terrorist jibe': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he was hurt by BJP leaders’ terrorist jibe at him.
Delhi elections: How Arvind Kejriwal seeks to strike emotional chord with voters

In response to frontal attack from home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, Delhi chief...
IndiaTimes - Published


Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back [Video]Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back

BJP and the AAP indulged in an ugly war of words ahead of the Delhi polls. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a terrorist.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published

'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP [Video]'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back at BJP after he was labelled a 'terrorist' by Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma. APP has written to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer demanding FIR against Verma.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:33Published

