U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over.

Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting or convicting him.

Zachary Goelman reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end

The Senate impeachment trial will end Wednesday when senators, who have served as jurors through...
USATODAY.com - Published

The Senate’s Make-Believe Trial Of Donald Trump – OpEd

By Mitchell Zimmerman* President Trump is on trial. As in a real trial, charges have been...
Eurasia Review - Published


Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes [Video]Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins [Video]'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins

Senator Susan Collins, one of a handful of moderate Republicans, said she would vote for President Donald Trump's acquittal in his impeachment trial.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

