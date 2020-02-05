Global  

Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video.
Madonna Wants Harry And Meghan To Live In Her New York Apartment

Because it's "so boring" in Canada... *Madonna* has offered her New York apartment to Prince Harry...
Clash - Published

Madonna says Harry and Meghan should trade 'boring' Canada for New York

Madonna has a message for Prince Harry and Meghan: Forget Canada and move to New York City instead.
CTV News - Published


