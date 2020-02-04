Empire State Building Promotes Women's Heart Health 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s - Published Empire State Building Promotes Women's Heart Health Last night the Empire State Building was lit up in red, white and pink for the Love Your Heart campaign.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Empire State Building Shines Red, White & Pink For Women’s Heart Health Fashion designer Betsey Johnson, who has undergone open-heart surgery, teamed up with Woman's Day...

CBS 2 - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this