Lucie Donlan parties with Margot Robbie 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published Lucie Donlan parties with Margot Robbie Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames partied with Margot Robbie at her apartment last week and hit it off so well, the 'Birds of Prey' star invited them to hang out with her in Los Angeles.