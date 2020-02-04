Global  

Lucie Donlan parties with Margot Robbie

Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames partied with Margot Robbie at her apartment last week and hit it off so well, the 'Birds of Prey' star invited them to hang out with her in Los Angeles.
