Race to evacuate Americans from China as virus spreads 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:02s - Published Race to evacuate Americans from China as virus spreads The U.S. will send a government plane to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus crisis continues to grow with more than 4,500 confirmed cases.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Race to evacuate Americans from China as virus spreads Watch full episodes of Good Morning America online at ABC. Stream Race to evacuate Americans from China as virus spreads instantly.







You Might Like



Tweets about this AVN News Feed Race to evacuate Americans from China as virus spreads l ABC News https://t.co/Hd3YRyx4U6 6 days ago Scotts Digital Race to evacuate Americans from China as virus spreads l ABC News #china https://t.co/0CTNFsMgIt 1 week ago Alaturka News Race to evacuate Americans from China as virus spreads l ABC News https://t.co/M5nIZyOEtd https://t.co/YBRnEuudkL 1 week ago WatsupAmericas Latest: Race to evacuate Americans from China as virus spreads https://t.co/H0CmjYxS3I 1 week ago