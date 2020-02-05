Global  

Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, why she's sharing it now

Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, why she's sharing it now

Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, why she's sharing it now

The actress from the hit TV shows andldquo;Beverly Hills 90210andrdquo; and andldquo;Charmedandrdquo; first shared her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 but kept its recurrence private until now.
Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, why she's sharing it now

Shannen Doherty said she has been dealing with the disease in private for more than a year now, while...
She revealed that she'd been diagnosed a year ago after publicly fighting breast cancer in 2015.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum decided to make the announcement before details were leaked to the press.

