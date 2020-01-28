Madhya Pradesh becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA | OneIndia News
Rajinikanth backs CAA and NPR, PM Modi announces Ram Temple construction trust, Owaisi questions timing of Temple Trust announcement, Amit Shah welcomes decision to include Dait member on Ram temple trust, Which party does Shaheen Bagh shooter belong to?, Kejriwal will let voters decide if he is a 'terrorist' and more news