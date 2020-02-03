Delhi polls 2020 | 'I invite Amit Shah for a debate with me': Arvind Kejriwal

Global  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP over CM face in Delhi.

BJP is yet to announce the name of its CM candidate.

Kejriwal invited Home Minister Amit Shah to have a debate with APP.
