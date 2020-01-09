Elon Musk makes surprising Tesla hiring announcement
Elon Musk made a surprising Tesla hiring announcement.
Just days after the tech entrepreneur shocked the internet with a self-produced, electronic dance song.
Elon Musk returned to Twitter to announce some openings at his company, Tesla, in the Autopilot artificial intelligence wing.
"Join AI at Tesla!
… It reports directly to me & we meet/email/text almost every day.
My actions, not just words, show how critically I view (benign) AI".
The SpaceX founder went on to say he was looking for “world-class” designers to join his teams .
He was quick to note that “world-class” did not necessarily mean highly educated.
Musk said he didn’t even care “if you even graduated high school”.
“A PhD is definitely not required … All that matters is a deep understanding of AI & ability to implement NNs in a way that is actually useful”.
However, he did assure prospective candidates that they would have to pass a “hardcore coding test”.
“Educational background is irrelevant, but all must pass hardcore coding test”