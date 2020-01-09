Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:10s - Published

Elon Musk makes surprising Tesla hiring announcement

Just days after the tech entrepreneur shocked the internet with a self-produced, electronic dance song.

Elon Musk returned to Twitter to announce some openings at his company, Tesla, in the Autopilot artificial intelligence wing.

"Join AI at Tesla!

… It reports directly to me & we meet/email/text almost every day.

My actions, not just words, show how critically I view (benign) AI".

The SpaceX founder went on to say he was looking for “world-class” designers to join his teams .

He was quick to note that “world-class” did not necessarily mean highly educated.

Musk said he didn’t even care “if you even graduated high school”.

“A PhD is definitely not required … All that matters is a deep understanding of AI & ability to implement NNs in a way that is actually useful”.

However, he did assure prospective candidates that they would have to pass a “hardcore coding test”.

“Educational background is irrelevant, but all must pass hardcore coding test”