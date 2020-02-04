Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses
Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses
With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead.
