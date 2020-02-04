Global  

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead.
Iowa Democrats say partial caucus results coming late Tuesday afternoon

The Iowa Democratic Party says it will release partial results of Monday night's caucuses later...
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead as Iowa Democratic Party releases partial caucus results

Two days after this year's first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, the latest results show Pete Buttigieg...
