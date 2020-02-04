Global  

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night.
10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday. 1. *The company behind the...
Business Insider - Published

Democratic presidential race off to rocky start as Iowa results delayed by 'inconsistencies'

The U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a slow and rocky start in Iowa on Monday,...
Reuters - Published


ChandlaHunt1

Chandla Hunt RT @foxnewstalk: .@HowardKurtz on Rush Limbaugh revealing he has advanced lung cancer, the Iowa caucus results being delayed and President… 3 minutes ago

DesmondMaureen

Maureen Desmond RT @CNNnewsroom: “Iowa needs to be put in time out. This is a...springboard for [the Democratic] Party, and the springboard broke,” @vanjon… 5 minutes ago

kasholog

佳翔kasho Iowa Democratic party releases majority of caucus results, showing Buttigieg and Sanders leading https://t.co/B63Xw6p80y 5 minutes ago

BillRuthhart

Bill Ruthhart RT @BillRuthhart: With more results in, Pete Buttigieg continues to hold a lead over Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses, but the race rema… 8 minutes ago

SocraticFlesh

Bodiless Exultation RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: I’ve said it before, we don’t need an actual hack or intrusion to have chaos, we just need to doubt the results: Resul… 20 minutes ago

christopherviny

Christopher Vinyu RT @AP: The delayed election results from the Iowa caucuses sparked unproven claims and conspiracy theories - a sign of the distrust that e… 20 minutes ago

Renegade_Riter

R. H. Reid #NYT: "With 71 percent of precincts counted, here’s where the delayed results from #Iowa’s Democratic #caucuses sta… https://t.co/hsnBSy2Npm 21 minutes ago


Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle [Video]Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle

IOWA — Wow that was embarrassing—and we haven't even started yet. After way too much fanfare and pregame hype, the Iowa caucuses turned out to be an utter disaster from beginning to—did it even..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:55Published

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:59Published

