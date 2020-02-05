Auto Expo 2020: Tata goes all out with E-vehicles

MYNEWCAR Tata Motors has launched the BS6 version of the Harrier 5-seater SUV to the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Tata Harrier… https://t.co/DTPttZrjJW 9 hours ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Auto Expo 2020: From Tata to MG, concept cars to watch out Three known car makers Tata, MG and Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its electric vehicle concept at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the second consecutive edition of Auto Expo wherein the vehicle manufacturer.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:17Published 4 hours ago Auto Expo 2020: Tata Gravitas seven-seater SUV unveiled Tata Motors launched the Gravitas SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. Based on Tata Harrier, Gravitas will be a seven-seater SUV. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published 13 hours ago