Madonna Offers to Sublet Apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Billboard News

In a video uploaded to her Instagram, the pop icon has a simple request for Harry and Meghan.

"Don’t run off to Canada, so boring there."
Recent related news from verified sources

Madonna offers Meghan Markle, Prince Harry her NYC apartment for sublet post-Megxit: ‘It’s boring in Canada’

Madonna has a proposition for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take...
FOXNews.com - Published

Madonna Wants Harry And Meghan To Live In Her New York Apartment

Because it's "so boring" in Canada... *Madonna* has offered her New York apartment to Prince Harry...
Clash - Published Also reported by •CBS 2WorldNews



celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry – Music News https://t.co/G6kcmLmnMP 28 minutes ago

LezaSkky

Leza RT @billboard: If Canada doesn't work out, Madonna offers her NYC apartment to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle https://t.co/tGn65M9viJ 33 minutes ago

fredbranziny

Fred Branziny RT @spunkymunkeymus: Madonna Offers Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Her NYC Apartment: 'Buckingham Palace Has Nothing on Central Park West' ht… 37 minutes ago

pattydearie

Pattydearie's Blog Pattydearie's Blog: Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so they don't… https://t.co/Y8PcUyt1Sk 1 hour ago

Sir_elmusty

Aliu Mustapha RT @BTBreakingTimes: Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/NqF4zaggbi https://t.co… 2 hours ago

avismall

Avi Small MADONNA: "I'll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West. It's a two bedroom, it's got the best view of Man… https://t.co/oY824i41DJ 2 hours ago

RexannaKeats

Rexanna Keats RT @ottawasuncom: Madonna urges Harry and Meghan to leave 'boring' Canada for N.Y.C. https://t.co/IX3uPGC5DL https://t.co/R59xUccD55 2 hours ago

Edmontonsun

Edmonton Sun Madonna urges Harry and Meghan to leave 'boring' Canada for N.Y.C. "Harry don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring… https://t.co/REPhrvNM9N 2 hours ago


Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry [Video]Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan [Video]Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan

The Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published

