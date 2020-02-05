Global  

Lesotho PM's wife charged with murdering his previous wife

The wife of Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Wednesday (February 5) charged with murdering his previous wife two days before he took office in 2017.

Lucy Fielder reports.
The wife of Lesotho's prime minister, Thomas Thabane, was charged in court Wednesday with murdering his previous wife.

Maesaiah Thabane is accused of shooting his then-estranged spouse, Lipolelo, outside her house, two days before he took office in 2017.

Thabane and his wife were going through an acrimonious divorce at the time.

He married Maesaiah two months later.

At the time, the murder was believed to be a political assassination.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Maesaiah last month after she failed to show up for police questioning.

After weeks on the run, she turned herself in on Tuesday.

Thabane announced his intention to resign last month without giving a reason.

He did not attend the hearing.

The love triangle murder case involving the alleged killing of a first wife by the new, younger spouse has captivated Lesotho.

It has triggered street protests in the mountainous country, which is encircled by South Africa.



