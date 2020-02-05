Global  

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister

A plane flying into Istanbul&apos;s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday but there were no fatalities, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
