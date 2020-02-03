Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rob McElhenney & The Cast Of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" On The New Apple TV+ Comedy

Rob McElhenney & The Cast Of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" On The New Apple TV+ Comedy

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 33:38s - Published < > Embed
Rob McElhenney & The Cast Of 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' On The New Apple TV+ Comedy

Rob McElhenney & The Cast Of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" On The New Apple TV+ Comedy

Created by Rob McElhenney, the co-creator and co-star of the long-running FX comedy, "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is a comedy series for Apple TV + that takes place in the fictional studio that created the biggest MMORPG, "Mythic Quest." The story follows the team of developers as they navigate the challenges of running their game while dealing with the difficulties of office life.

The cast of the series visited BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

What's on TV this week: 'Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet'

This week there's a Democratic debate on Friday, but we may have to wait that long to find out the...
engadget - Published

Here’s a closer look at Apple TV+ comedy ‘Mythic Quest’ ahead of Feb. 7th launch

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is slated to launch on Apple TV+ this Friday, February 7th. It’s...
9to5Mac - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Cast Members Of 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Reveal Their Own Secret Nerdy Habits [Video]The Cast Members Of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" Reveal Their Own Secret Nerdy Habits

Rob Mcelhenney, Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, F. Murray Abraham, Jessie Ennis and Imani Hakim, the stars of the Apple TV+ series, "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," share..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:40Published

Rob McElhenney & Megan Ganz Diverted From Gaming Trends When Creating Apple TV+'s 'Mythic Quest' [Video]Rob McElhenney & Megan Ganz Diverted From Gaming Trends When Creating Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest"

As writers of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz describe their approach when writing the first season of the Apple TV+ comedy, which included paying homage to gaming while..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.