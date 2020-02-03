Rob McElhenney & The Cast Of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" On The New Apple TV+ Comedy

Created by Rob McElhenney, the co-creator and co-star of the long-running FX comedy, "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is a comedy series for Apple TV + that takes place in the fictional studio that created the biggest MMORPG, "Mythic Quest." The story follows the team of developers as they navigate the challenges of running their game while dealing with the difficulties of office life.

The cast of the series visited BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"