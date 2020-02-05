The Theatrics of Trump’s State of the Union Address [soft xylophone music]- Madam Speaker!The president of the United States![audience cheering]- Members of Congress, thepresident of the United States.- Since my election, we havecreated seven million new jobs,five million more thangovernment experts projectedduring the previous administration.[audience applauding]And very incredibly, theaverage unemployment rateunder my administration islower than any administrationin the history of our country.[audience applauding]True.We will always protect patientswith preexisting conditions.[audience jeering]The United States of Americashould be a sanctuaryfor law-abiding Americans,not criminal aliens.If you come illegally,you will now be promptlyremoved from our country.This will be a tremendous boonto our already very-strongly-guardedsouthern border,where, as we speak,a long, tall, and verypowerful wall is being built.[audience cheering and jeering]I am proud to announce tonightthat you will be receivingour country's highest civilian honor,the Presidential Medal of Freedom.There is one more thing.Tonight, we have a very special surprise.I am thrilled to inform youthat your husband is back from deployment.He is here with us tonightand we couldn't keephim waiting any longer.Joining us in the galleryis the true and legitimatepresident of Venezuela,Juan Guaido.Mr. President, please take this messageback to your homeland.[audience applauding][rising uneasy music]Thank you very much.



