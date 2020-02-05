Global  

The Theatrics of Trump’s State of the Union Address

The Theatrics of Trump’s State of the Union Address

The Theatrics of Trump’s State of the Union Address

With both his reëlection campaign and impeachment trial under way, President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address.
Democratic Candidates Fact-Check Trump’s State of the Union Address: ‘Really?’

Democratic Candidates Fact-Check Trump’s State of the Union Address: ‘Really?’The Democratic candidates for president came out swinging on Twitter and television during and after...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewHaaretzFOXNews.comNYTimes.comeuronews


Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom During State of the Union Address

Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom During State of the Union AddressRush Limbaugh appeared as a special guest during President Trump’s State of the Union address, one...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comEurasia Review



hulyayilmaz246

Hülya Yılmaz RT @trtworld: Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's speech as Republicans chant "four more years" in low in US politics https://t.co/Qvrn8kVSaR 11 minutes ago

Sasafrass452

Sasafrass452 RT @HillReporter: Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake, She Rips Up His Speech — Theatrics Take Center Stage At State Of The Union Address https://… 22 minutes ago

Quarantine49

Andrew Oh RT @jchatterleyCNN: No love lost! Speaker Pelosi rips up President Trump's State of the Union speech the moment he finishes. @joejohnscnn d… 36 minutes ago

EricGdelRosario

Eric G del Rosario TRT World: A 'dirty speech' and other theatrics from Trump’s State of the Union. https://t.co/u3KxtaRKs9 via @GoogleNews 47 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's speech as Republicans chant "four more years" in low in US politics https://t.co/Qvrn8kVSaR 1 hour ago

vicsflick

vicsflick RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Trumps State of the Union filled with pride, partisanship and theatrics https://t.co/GaslnedJkm 1 hour ago

RustyFairbanks

Rusty Fairbanks Trump's State of the Union filled with pride, partisanship and theatrics https://t.co/wKJ1yTQXir via @nbcnews If yo… https://t.co/60VAoyOkaR 1 hour ago


Impeachment trial in its final day [Video]Impeachment trial in its final day

The impeachment trial is in its final day. A decision in the Senate expected later today. And the trial's end follows president trump's state of the union address last night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for February 5, 2020 [Video]23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for February 5, 2020

Another pot shop in Bakersfield is raided. Plus, the impeachment trial is in its final day. A decision in the Senate expected later today. And the trial's end follows president trump's state of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:23Published

