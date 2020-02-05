Global  

"Tommy" Star Thomas Sadoski Talks About The New CBS Drama

"Tommy" is the story of a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles (Edie Falco).

Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, the new CBS show comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of "Bull" and "Homicide: Life on the Street." It also stars Thomas Sadoski as the charming and morally complex second-term mayor of Los Angeles, who appoints Tommy (Falco) in the role.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.
