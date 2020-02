President Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES INSENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL.

HEWILL REMAIN IN OFFICE.

ALLDEMOCRATIC SENATORS VOTED TOCONVICT AND REMOVE PRESIDENTRUMP ON THE TWO ARTICLES OFIMPEACHMENT.

TRUMP EXPECTED ATLEAST ONE DEMOCRAT TO VOTE FACQUITTAL MAKING THE VOTEBIPARTISAN.

IT TURNED OUT ITWAS BIPARTISAN━ BUT NOT INTHE WAY HE EXPECTED.REPUBLICAN SENATOR MITT ROMNEYBROKE RANKS━ BECOMING THEFIRST U.S. SENATOR TO VOTECONVICT A PRESIDENT OF HIS OWNPOLITICAL PARTY.

THIS IS THETHIRD IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF ASITTING PRESIDENT IN U.S.HISTO