Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines.

The vote formally ends the Senate trial completing the impeachment process of President Donald Trump.

Trump had been charged with obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

The charges related to his withholding of vital aid to the Ukraine in order to incite an investigation into a political rival.

One Republican Senator, Mitt Romney from Utah, voted to convict Trump.

Trump tweeted his response to the outcome.

President Trump, via Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

The US Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •SBSReutersUSATODAY.comCBS NewsDeutsche WelleHindu


Watch: US Senate has voted to aquit Donald Trump of impeachment charges

The US Senate is delivering its verdict on US President Donald Trump 's impeachment charges.
SBS - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marcia11188431

Marcia RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: The President of the United States has been acquitted on BOTH Articles of Impeachment Democrats' 3 year impe… 4 seconds ago

MarieEdinger

Marie Edinger KMPH President Trump has been acquitted of both impeachment charges. That means he was still impeached, but will remain… https://t.co/lzyIj0qgBG 6 seconds ago

BryonCampbell51

Bryon Campbell RT @ASavageNation: TRUMP ACQUITTED ON BOTH ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT!!! 9 seconds ago

Woke2008

Woke American RT @JerryDunleavy: Trump acquitted: Senate ends impeachment saga https://t.co/4DN0s2yHCj 12 seconds ago

val26534947

val RT @RealKyleMorris: President @realDonaldTrump has been acquitted on both articles of impeachment. What a waste of time and money. #Acquit… 16 seconds ago

Fabolous_Frank

Mr Independent RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: US President Trump acquitted (not guilty) on both charges in Senate impeachment trial 18 seconds ago

H24Nnews

H24 News RT @H24Nnews: President Trump has been acquitted of both articles of Impeachment https://t.co/gQIT26K1Aq via #ImpeachmentVote #ImpeachmentH… 18 seconds ago

paul_anigbo

Paul 🇺🇲🛡️ RT @MrMichaelBurkes: Acquitted forever! And on that note if you oppose President Trump and supported this Impeachment Sham do us both a fa… 21 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Trump survives impeachment: President cleared of both charges [Video]Trump survives impeachment: President cleared of both charges

Senators vote to acquit the president of abusing his powers and of obstructing Congress, meaning he can stay in office.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.