Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges
Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote
of 52-48 was largely
along party lines.
The vote formally ends
the Senate trial completing the
impeachment process of President Donald Trump.
Trump had been charged with
obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
The charges related to his
withholding of vital aid to the Ukraine
in order to incite an investigation
into a political rival.
One Republican Senator,
Mitt Romney from Utah,
voted to convict Trump.
Trump tweeted his
response to the outcome.
President Trump,
via Twitter