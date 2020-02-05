Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines.

The vote formally ends the Senate trial completing the impeachment process of President Donald Trump.

Trump had been charged with obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

The charges related to his withholding of vital aid to the Ukraine in order to incite an investigation into a political rival.

One Republican Senator, Mitt Romney from Utah, voted to convict Trump.

Trump tweeted his response to the outcome.

