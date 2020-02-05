Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the Republican party.

The outcome reflects America's partisan divide three years in Mr Trump's presidency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

The US Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •SBSReutersUSATODAY.comDeutsche WelleHinduNews24


Watch: US Senate has voted to aquit Donald Trump of impeachment charges

The US Senate is delivering its verdict on US President Donald Trump 's impeachment charges.
SBS - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeutsche WelleNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AJWhite721

Angela White RT @TravisAllen02: Trump has been acquitted on both impeachment charges. Who thinks we should impeach Trump again? 7 seconds ago

GunFatherGuy

TheGlockfather RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: President of The United States, Donald J. Trump, ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES In Senate Impeachment Trial 13 seconds ago

sepia3C

KT 🇨🇦🇬🇧 RT @JustInformU: 🚨🚨Breaking News🚨🚨 With President Trump being ACQUITTED of ALL CHARGES stemming from the DEMs IMPEACHMENT HOAX will those r… 14 seconds ago

hyper_cathexis

Lilac Fameronag RT @ABSCBNNews: JUST IN: Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges | via @AFP https://t.co/qjxWKqjaL2 16 seconds ago

LastoneLeftLG

🇮🇶 RT @ASBreakingNews: BREAKING: #Trump acquitted of ALL charges in the #Impeachment #Trial 20 seconds ago

ricknashlimo

Rick Williams RT @FOXNashville: President Donald Trump acquitted of all charges in Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/SzG3JeFX9Q 21 seconds ago

TheeTaye

Hot Boy Taye 🥴 RT @lulmorgann: meanwhile.. trump just got acquitted on impeachment charges so....... what y'all got to say abt that??? 27 seconds ago

mikemoratinos

Michael RT @nytimes: A divided U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress to aid his own re-… 29 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges [Video]Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines. The vote formally ends the Senate trial completing the impeachment process of President..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Trump survives impeachment: President cleared of both charges [Video]Trump survives impeachment: President cleared of both charges

Senators vote to acquit the president of abusing his powers and of obstructing Congress, meaning he can stay in office.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.