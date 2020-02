Police: 4 People, Including 2 Children, Found Dead In Salem County ACQUITTED ON BOTHIMPEACHMENT CHARGES AND ENDINGMONTHS EVERY BITTER PARTISANBATTLES.BUT FIRST, BREAKING NEWS.HORRIFIC DISCOVERY IN SOUTHJERSEY.FOUR PEOPLE INCLUDING TWOCHILDREN ARE FOUND DEAD A THEAT TWO SEPARATE SCENES.THIS IS "EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT6:00 NOW STREAMING ON CBSNPHILLY.GOOD EVENING, I'M UKEEWASHINGTON.I AM'S JESSICA KARTALIJA.BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SALEMCOUNTY FIRST BODY FOUND IN THEWOODS OFF SPORTS MAN ROADCARNEY'S POINT OTHER THREEBODIES FOUND INSIDE AFTERAPARTMENT ON HELMS COVE LANEIN PENNSGROVE.THAT'S WHERE "EYEWITNESSNEWS" REPORTER KIMBERLY DAVISJOINS WITH US OUR BREAKINGDEVELOPMENTS, KIMBERLY?Reporter: UKEE, JESS, WHILEIT IS A VERY SOME BORE SCENEHERE IN PENNSGROVE, NEWJERSEY, PEOPLE WHO ENOUGH THISAPARTMENT COMPLEX TELL ME THEVICTIM WAS FROM THE DOMINICANREPUBLIC AND SHE AND HER TWOYOUNG CHILDREN WERE VERY LOVEDWITHIN THIS COMMUNITY.LET'S SHOW YOU WHAT THE SCENELOOKED LIKE LITTLE EARLIERTODAY FROM CHOPPER THREE INTHE SKY.POLICE TELL US, A PASSERBYSPOTTED WHAT SEEMED TO BE ADEAD BODY IN THE WOODS OFF OFSPORTS MAN ROAD IN CARNEY'SPOINT THIS MORNING.THAT'S WHEN HE DIALED 911.CARNEY'S POINT POLICE ARRIVEDON SCENE.AND BELIEVE THE MAN DIED AS ARESULT AFTER SUICIDE.CARNEY'S POINT POLICEDETERMINED THAT THE MAN LIVEDIN PENNSGROVE AND OFFICERSCONTACTED THE POLICEDEPARTMENT TO DO A WELLNESSCHECK AT HIS RESIDENCE.WE ARE TOLD WHEN PENNSGROVEPOLICE SHOWED UP TO HISADDRESS, THEY FOUND A WOMANAND TWO SMALL CHILDREN DEADINSIDE THAT APARTMENT.NOW, BACK HERE LIVE, YOU CANSEE, THE APARTMENT IS STILLROPED OFF IN YELLOW POLICETAPE.AND A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND OFTHE VICTIM TELLS ME SHE WAS INTHE PROCESS OF WORKING ON ARESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST THEMAN WHO WAS FOUNDED DEAD INTHE WOODS.THAT'S THE VERY LATEST FROMPENNSGROVE, SALEM COUNTY, NEW