Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump In Impeachment Trial JERSEY, I'M KIMBERLY DAVIS,CBS-3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS.", KIM, THANK YOU.IN THE NATION'S CAPITOLJUST SHORT TIME AGO THE SENATEVOTED TO ACQUIT PRESIDENTTRUMP OF TWO CHARGES OFIMPEACH:NATASHA BROWN JOINS US FROMTHE SATELLITE CENTER WITH THEBREAKDOWN OF THE VOTE AND SOMEOF THE KEY MOMENTS.NATASHA?GOOD EVENING TO YOU, ONABUSE OF POWER THE VOTE WENT52 TO 48 FOR ACQUITTAL ONOBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS THEVOTE WAS 53 TO 47 FORACQUITTAL.SOME REPUBLICANS SAY THEYDISAPPROVE OF THE PRESIDENT'SACTION TOSS PRESSURE UKRAINETO INVESTIGATE A POLITICALRIVAL.BUT THEY WERE NOT CONVINCED TOTO REMOVE HIM FROM OFFICE.THE SENATE WILL CONVENE ASCOURT OF IMPEACH.ACQUITTAL PRACTICALLYGUARANTEED.ARTICLE ONE ABUSE OF YOU.TWO THINNED EVERY SENATORSNEEDED TO CONVICT, 20REPUBLICANS WOULD HAVE HAD TOBREAK WITH THE PRESIDENT.BUT ALMOST ALL HELD FIRM.AS TO ABUSE OF CONGRESSWHOLE SALE OF ASSAULT ON THEPRESIDENCY, THAT IS BAN DONGEVERY SENSE OF FAIRNESS.ONE EXCEPTION, REPUBLICANSENATOR MITT ROMNEY OF UTAH,IN EMOTIONAL SPEECH HEANNOUNCED WOE VOTE TO REMOVETHE PRESIDENT.THE PRESIDENT IS GUILTY OFAPPAULING ABUSE OF PUBLICTRUST.ANOTHER CLOSELY WATCHEDVOTE WITH SENATOR DOUG JONESOF ALABAMA, A VULNERABLEDEMOCRAT SEEKING RE-ELECTIONRED STATE, HIS DECISIONCONVICT.IT IS SIMPLY A MATTER SUCHRIGHT AND WRONG.REPUBLICANS CBSPHILLY.COMIT IS TO UP VOTERS TO DECIDEWHETHER PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOULDSTAY OR GO.I HOPE WE WILL LOOK BACK ONTHIS VOTE AND SAY THIS WAS ADAY THAT FEVER BEGAN TO BREAK.DEMOCRATS SAY THAT IS ADANGEROUS MOVE.THEY SAY THE SENATE HAS GIVENTHE PRESIDENT CARP BLANCH TOTELL FOREIGN NATIONS TOINTERFERE.IF CHEATING AN ELECTION ISACCEPTABLE, IF EVERYONE IS ASWICKED AS THE MOST WICKEDAMONG US, THEN THE HOPE NOTFUTURE IS LOST.Reporter: ALL DEMOCRATICSENATORS FROM OUR AREA VOTETODAY CONVICT.THE ONE REPUBLICAN SENATOR PATTOOMEY VOTE TODAY ACQUIT THEPRESIDENT.MEANTIME PRESIDENT TRUMPTREATED HE WILL REACT TO HISACQUITTAL AT NOON TOMORROW.AND YOU CAN SEE THAT LIVE,RIGHT HERE ON CBS-3.MORE DETAILS ALSO COULD COMEOUT IN THE DAYS TO COME.THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEEINDICATED MIGHT SPEND A FORMERNATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JOHNBOLTON.HE OFFERED TO TESTIFY IN THESENATE.SENATE VOTED NOT TO CALL HIM.THAT'S THE VERY LATEST FOR NOWLIVE IN THE SAT CENTER NATASHABROWN, CBS-3, "EYEWITNESSNEWS."THAT THE TASHA, THANK YOU,NOW WE TAKE YOU LIVE TO CENTERCITY WHERE DOZENS OFANTI-TRUMP PROTESTERS AREPROTESTING THE ACQUITTAL.THIS IS HAPPENING NEARPHILADELPHIA'S CITY HALL, WEARE TOLD THE PROTEST REMEMBERS