First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

BREAKING RIGHT NOW ON LIVE ATFOUR.

THE FIRST CONFIRMED CASEOF CORONA VIRUS HAS BEENREPORTED IN THE STATE OFWISCONSIN.STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS MADETHE ANNOUCMENT JUST THISAFTERNOON.

OUR TONY ATKINS ISLIVE IN THE NEWSROOM -- TONY,YOU WERE ON THAT CALL WITHOFFICIALS WHEN THE NEWS BROKE.AND I LEARNED EVEN THOUGH THISCASE WAS DIAGNOSED ATU-WHEALTH IN MADISON...IT'SUNCLEAR WHERE THAT PERSONLIVES IN WISCONSIN.WE KNOW THEPATIENT IS AN ADULT BUT DON'TKNOW WHETHER THAT PERSON IS AMAN OR A WOMAN.A HEALTH DEPARTMENTSPOKESPERSON SAYS THE PATIENTWAS ULTIMATELY DISCHARGED FROMU-W HEALTH.HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY THE PATIENT IS AT HOMEBEING MONITORED IN ISOLATION.THE PATIENT RECENTLY TRAVELEDTO BEIJING WHERE IT'S BELIEVEDTHEY CAME IN CONTACT WITHSOMEONE WHO HAD CORONA-VIRUS.BUT EVEN WITH THIS FIRSTCONFIRMED CASE IN WISCONSIN, D-H-S SAYS THE RISK TO THE RESTOF US IN TERMS OF CONTRACTINGTHIS VIRUS REMAINS LOW.ááListening nameáá13:29:08 -"We want to assure you thatthe risk is very low and ifthere was a reason to beconcerned, you would hear fromus."IN A BRIEFING THAT JUSTWRAPPED UP, U-W HEALTHOFFICIALS SAID THERE IS NOTIMETABLE FOR HOW LONG THEPATIENT WILL BE REQUIRED TOSELF-ISOLATE IN THEIR OWN HOME.WE'RE WORKING TO LEARN MOREABOUT THIS PATIENT AND WILLHAVE ANOTHER UPDATE FOR YOUCOMING UP AT FIVE.LIVE IN THENEWSROOMTONY ATKINS, TODAY'STMJ4.