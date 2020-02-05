Global  

Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In Istanbul

Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In IstanbulOne person was killed and more than 150 were injured in the crash.
Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, 21 injured

A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing...
Reuters India - Published

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, 52 injured

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the...
Reuters - Published


dougchristi

Doug Christi Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In Istanbul https://t.co/SJVRFvRXUR #SmartNews 8 minutes ago

BusTrav

Business Travel News Turkish Boeing 737 plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, 52 injured : https://t.co/MrljSwpTjU #businesstravel #travel 8 minutes ago

americasactivi1

americasactivist RT @Newsy: Turkey's Transportation Ministry said the crash happened due to the aircraft being unable to reduce speed after touching down on… 9 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Turkey's Transportation Ministry said the crash happened due to the aircraft being unable to reduce speed after tou… https://t.co/RnclbAi0qr 13 minutes ago

MuradSezer

Murad Sezer RT @reuterspictures: A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing and crashed on We… 2 hours ago

Apex_WW

Apex #Turkey: A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway af… https://t.co/fLJFwh9dkY 5 hours ago

reuterspictures

Reuters Pictures A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing and crashed on… https://t.co/JDghVrzpFI 6 hours ago

FalsoGordo

Falso Gordo RT @NTV_Houston: A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday (February… 6 hours ago


Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway [Video]Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:59Published

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister [Video]Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister

A plane flying into Istanbul&apos;s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday but there were no fatalities, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

