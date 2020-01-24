Detroit Police Athletic League helping young women get involved in sports

The Detroit Police Athletic League is trying to get more young women involved in sports in the city.



Recent related videos from verified sources LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (If You're a Girl) Trailer LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (If You're a Girl) Trailer In afghanistan, many young girls are not able to participate in sports. cultural and religious norms, along with other factors such as.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:21Published 2 weeks ago