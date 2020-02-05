Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:21s - Published Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to pre-rip U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, before completely tearing it at the end of the night.

