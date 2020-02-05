Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office

President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office

President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office

History was made today in Capitol Hill, the Senate voted President Trump not guilty on article I, abuse of power and not guilty on article II: obstruction of congress, Pat Kessler reports (1:55).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – February 5, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment Trial: Senate Poised To Vote On Final Trump Verdict

The Senate is set to issue a verdict in President Trump's impeachment trial with a vote that is all...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


What Americans Thought Of The Conclusion Of The Impeachment Trial, Part 1

We hear from Americans around the country on the final day of President Trump's impeachment trial.
NPR - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

CaptBobK

Robert Kingsbury RT @charliekirk11: President Trump delivered the State of the Union Address and acquitted on two articles of impeachment ...All before Dem… 3 seconds ago

autismfamily01

Jody Perry/AUTISM AWARENESS/MAGA TRUMP 2020/KAG RT @RealKyleMorris: President @realDonaldTrump has been acquitted on both articles of impeachment. What a waste of time and money. #Acquit… 3 seconds ago

Gabbysings2

Gabby🌟🌟🌟 Rally crowds are great! RT @tracybeanz: How utterly amazing would it be, that on the day that President Trump is acquitted of all impeachment charges, it’s NANCY P… 3 seconds ago

EdwardzSong2

围观赵国 RT @w_terrence: PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS ACQUITTED Let’s Celebrate!!! The senate found President @realDonaldTrump Not Guilty #AcquittedForev… 3 seconds ago

lukechong

Luke Chong RT @Nigel_Farage: President Donald Trump has been acquitted. The American people have won against the swamp yet again. The whole impeachm… 5 seconds ago

Mag7Maga

maga_mag7 RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: The President of the United States has been acquitted on BOTH Articles of Impeachment Democrats' 3 year impe… 5 seconds ago

Kim20327301

Kim RT @RyanAFournier: BREAKING: President Donald Trump has been ACQUITTED on all articles of impeachment. The Democrats have spent the last 3… 5 seconds ago

anghemmo1

babydoll RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: President Trump has been acquitted on both articles of impeachment. He will remain in office. #ImpeachmentVote 6 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal [Video]Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has ended in his acquittal; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.