Big Hit's Plans for 2020, JAY-Z Clears Up Super Bowl National Anthem Controversy & More | Billboard News
|
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 03:27s - Published < > Embed
Big Hit's Plans for 2020, JAY-Z Clears Up Super Bowl National Anthem Controversy & More | Billboard News
BTS' label Big Hit announces insane 2020 plans, JAY-Z sets the record straight about Super Bowl National Anthem drama and 5 Seconds of Summers is making us the opposite of 'Calm.'
These are the top stories in music for Wednesday, February 5th.