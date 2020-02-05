|
Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:48s - Published < > Embed
Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen...
CBC.ca - Published
|LOS ANGELES: US silver screen legend Kirk Douglas, the son of Jewish Russian immigrants who rose...
Bangkok Post - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources