Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.
Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen...
CBC.ca - Published

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dead at 103

LOS ANGELES: US silver screen legend Kirk Douglas, the son of Jewish Russian immigrants who rose...
Bangkok Post - Published


Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103 [Video]Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103

He held roles in iconic films including &quot;Spartacus,&quot; &quot;Paths of Glory&quot; and &quot;20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Memorial Grows On Kirk Douglas' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star [Video]Memorial Grows On Kirk Douglas' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

A memorial grew on Kirk Douglas' star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Wednesday after it was announced that the icon died at 103-years-old.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:31Published

