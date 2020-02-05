Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Istanbul > Plane drops off runway in Istanbul, killing three

Plane drops off runway in Istanbul, killing three

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Plane drops off runway in Istanbul, killing three

Plane drops off runway in Istanbul, killing three

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 179 others, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Plane drops off runway in Istanbul, killing three

The death toll from Turkey's plane crash rose on Wednesday (February 5), after officials initially announced there'd been no fatalities.

New grainy security footage showed the plane skidding off a wet runway at high speed.

The Boeing 737-800 split into three pieces after dropping around 40 meters - that's according to Istanbul's governor.

The Pegasus Airlines plane finally stopped meters away from a busy road near the city's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

Turkey's health minister said 183 passengers and crew were on board the flight, with some dying from their injuries in hospital.

One broadcaster said the plane had attempted to land in heavy tailwinds.

They said two previous flights had held off from landing due to the wind.

Dozens of emergency response personnel took passengers out of the plane and carried them away on stretchers.

Pegasus issued a statement after the crash saying passengers were being evacuated, but has not provided further details so far.



Recent related news from verified sources

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, killing three and injuring 179

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comCBS NewsSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comSydney Morning HeraldHaaretzReuters IndiaSBSNewsy


120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul

A plane skidded off the runway as it tried to land in Istanbul, crashing into a field and breaking...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •HaaretzReuters IndiaReutersBelfast TelegraphSBSNewsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway [Video]Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:59Published

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister [Video]Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister

A plane flying into Istanbul&apos;s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday but there were no fatalities, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.