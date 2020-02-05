Plane drops off runway in Istanbul, killing three

The death toll from Turkey's plane crash rose on Wednesday (February 5), after officials initially announced there'd been no fatalities.

New grainy security footage showed the plane skidding off a wet runway at high speed.

The Boeing 737-800 split into three pieces after dropping around 40 meters - that's according to Istanbul's governor.

The Pegasus Airlines plane finally stopped meters away from a busy road near the city's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

Turkey's health minister said 183 passengers and crew were on board the flight, with some dying from their injuries in hospital.

One broadcaster said the plane had attempted to land in heavy tailwinds.

They said two previous flights had held off from landing due to the wind.

Dozens of emergency response personnel took passengers out of the plane and carried them away on stretchers.

Pegasus issued a statement after the crash saying passengers were being evacuated, but has not provided further details so far.