Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries?

Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries?

Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries?

It's been two days since the Iowa caucuses, the first official primary that will whittle down the still-crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Thanks to technical problems, however, we're still not quite sure who won.

We visited the Hamilton County Board of Elections to learn how they plan to handle the primary process, how they prepare election workers and how they ensure the increasingly digital voting process is secure.
