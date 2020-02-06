Global  

London's East Croydon station evacuated amid bomb scare

East Croydon station in London has been evacuated due to a "suspicious vehicle" on neighbouring Dingwall Road this morning (February 6).

Footage shows many commuters leaving the station in a large crowd as well as emergency service vehicles.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 8.46 am on Thursday, February 6 to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Dingwall Road, Croydon.

"Officers, including specialist officers, are on scene and cordons are in place."
