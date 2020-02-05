Global  

Matt Hancock condemns attacks on Chinese community over coronavirus

Matt Hancock condemns attacks on Chinese community over coronavirus

Matt Hancock condemns attacks on Chinese community over coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he deplores attacks on the Chinese and British Chinese communities since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The death toll from the illness continues to rise, with Chinese authorities reporting 490 victims and an increase in the number of cases to 24,363.
