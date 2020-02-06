PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his 'beat with sticks' remark| OneIndia News

PM Modi mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that youth of India would beat Modi with sticks in 6 months for unemployment and job crisis.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a tube light, Modi said that it will take 6 months for the Congress to prepare to beat him.

He challenged them saying he too will be prepared by then.

