Chinese woman creates amazing sugar paintings to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak

A woman in southern China created amazing paintings using sugar to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak.
A woman in southern China created amazing paintings using sugar to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak.

The video, shot in the city of Guangyuan in Sichuan Province on February 6, shows the woman named Yuan Qingyan using melted sugar to draw medical staff, a Chinese epidemiologist named Li Lanjuan who advised people to wear masks to prevent the spreading of coronavirus, a bat and cartoon images of people wearing masks and having their temperature tested.

Yuan also wrote "salute heroes, fight with coronavirus together" and "Wuhan Jiayou" in Chinese characters to support the medical staff and Wuhan.

According to the filmer, Yuan is a sugar painting inheritor who has over 20-year experience.

Since she wanted to do something to support her country, she created the sugar paintings when she was stranded at home.




