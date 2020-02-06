Global  

Gun salutes fired to mark Queen’s 68 years on the throne

Gun salutes fired to mark Queen’s 68 years on the throne

Gun salutes fired to mark Queen’s 68 years on the throne

The Royal Gun Salute takes place in Green Park, London to mark the 68th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II coming to the throne.

Seventy-one horses pulled six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns to the north of the park on Thursday, where the 41-gun salute was fired.
