MOM ASKS AMAZON CEO TO APOLOGIZE FOR DAUGHTER’S BULLYING

A Massachusetts mother is demanding an apology from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The woman has written a letter to Bezos saying her daughter is being bullied for having the same name as the Amazon device Alexa.

In explaining her 6-year-old's predicament, she adds that companies should stop using women’s names to label their products.

The mother, whose name is Lauren, sent the letter twice before receiving a response from an Amazon spokesperson.

The spokesperson's reply was, " I have sent your feedback on to our internal teams. Thanks for making sure we’re aware of your experience".

Lauren’s daughter is not the first reported victim of bullying due to the virtual assistant’s popularity.

In 2017, four women in Seattle shared similar experiences with the Seattle Times.

According to TechCrunch, Amazon has sold more than 100 million Alexa devices since they were first launched.

“Alexa,” as a baby girl name, has also dropped in popularity since the company came out with the home assistant
