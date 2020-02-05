Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry

Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry

Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry

This is a first for Apple and for smart watches.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple sold nearly 10 million more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 – and it's a sign the wristwear market has completely changed

Apple sold nearly 10 million more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 – and it's a sign the wristwear market has completely changed  · Apple sold nearly 10 million more watches in 2019 than the entire Swiss watch industry,...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The VergeMacRumours.com9to5Mac


Strategy Analytics: Apple Watch Outsells the Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019

Strategy Analytics: Apple Watch Outsells the Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)---- $aapl #android--Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry by a...
Business Wire - Published Also reported by •9to5MacAppleInsider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thinkism

Calm down, Think different, Find your way ... #Apple sold nearly 10 million more watches than the entire #Swiss watch industry in 2019 – and it's a sign the wris… https://t.co/c0aQjbrw4m 19 minutes ago

JonDMaier

JonDMaier In 2019, the Apple Watch sold more watches than all of the Swiss watch industry. WOW. I don’t care about this mark… https://t.co/vgvICSIXzZ 34 minutes ago

wandeler

𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗪𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿 🇺🇸🇨🇭 Wow, talk about disrupting an industry... Apple sold 10mln more watches than entire Swiss watch industry in 2019… https://t.co/OQ5gD4rSin 42 minutes ago

Paulo_073

PAUL RT @Desmunking: Apple sold 10 million watches more than the entire Swiss watch industry . They have been disrupting markets . The IPod chan… 1 hour ago

Desmunking

Diddy Apple sold 10 million watches more than the entire Swiss watch industry . They have been disrupting markets . The I… https://t.co/PvTGnBK7zQ 2 hours ago

kensevec

Ken Sevec Apple sold nearly 10 million more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 — and it's a sign the wristw… https://t.co/o2nR81vfpN 2 hours ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: Apple sold 10mln more watches than entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 – Business Insider https://t.co/dqlHlFfyGQ #UK… 2 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 Apple sold 10mln more watches than entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 – Business Insider https://t.co/dqlHlFfyGQ #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.