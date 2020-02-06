ISS crew return to earth with a with a hero's and heroine's welcome 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:15s - Published ISS crew return to earth with a with a hero's and heroine's welcome Euronews' favourite astronaut Luca Parmitano comes back to earth accompanied by record breaker Christina Koch and cosmonaut Alexander SkvortsovView on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this RobertLGlas @gmbutts You're obviously holding back knowledge of Hugo's diabolical scheme to escape to a space station alongside… https://t.co/BidUB7kjix 3 hours ago Amy D. Love CMO @Pavilion.io My daughter Maddie and I can't be more excited about SpaceX's successful test, which showed the capsule can still r… https://t.co/RwLL7FBITH 1 day ago James D Little (2/4) The primary mission was Mir crew rotation. Baturin would return to Earth aboard Soyuz TM-27 on 25 August 1998… https://t.co/5kV90d4Sjw 2 days ago