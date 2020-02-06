Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Luca Parmitano > ISS crew return to earth with a with a hero's and heroine's welcome

ISS crew return to earth with a with a hero's and heroine's welcome

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
ISS crew return to earth with a with a hero's and heroine's welcome

ISS crew return to earth with a with a hero's and heroine's welcome

Euronews' favourite astronaut Luca Parmitano comes back to earth accompanied by record breaker Christina Koch and cosmonaut Alexander SkvortsovView on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobertLGlas

RobertLGlas @gmbutts You're obviously holding back knowledge of Hugo's diabolical scheme to escape to a space station alongside… https://t.co/BidUB7kjix 3 hours ago

amydlove

Amy D. Love CMO @Pavilion.io My daughter Maddie and I can't be more excited about SpaceX's successful test, which showed the capsule can still r… https://t.co/RwLL7FBITH 1 day ago

JDougLittle

James D Little (2/4) The primary mission was Mir crew rotation. Baturin would return to Earth aboard Soyuz TM-27 on 25 August 1998… https://t.co/5kV90d4Sjw 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history [Video]NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth after record space mission [Video]NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth after record space mission

A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday (February 6).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.