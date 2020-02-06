Global  

Harrison Ford Talks 'Lack Of Moral Leadership' In U.S.

While promoting his new family-adventure film "The Call Of The Wild" in Mexico City, Harrison Ford speaks about the "lack of moral leadership" in the U.S. government and the need for immigration policy reform.

Plus, the actor praises Greta Thunberg and her climate change quest.
