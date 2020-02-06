Global  

Trump Administration Ban Curbs New York Residents From Certain Customs Travel Programs

Trump Administration Ban Curbs New York Residents From Certain Customs Travel Programs

Trump Administration Ban Curbs New York Residents From Certain Customs Travel Programs

New York residents can no longer enroll in the trusted traveler programs which allow low-risk passengers to get through customs faster.

The Trump administration says that move is in response to a recently enacted state law.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
