Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

The ship is docked at Japan’s Yokohama port, where passengers are currently confined to their rooms and have undergone mandatory health screenings.

So far, 20 of the 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members have tested positive for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.

Those infected include seven Japanese, two Australians, three Americans, two Canadians, one New Zealander, three Hong Kong citizens, one Filipino and one Taiwanese citizen.

All of the infected have been transported off the ship to medical facilities in Japan.

The remaining passengersare expected to stay quarantined for at least two weeks, as required by Japan’s Health Ministry.

Another cruise ship, the World Dream, is also under quarantine in Hong Kong.

Its 1,871 passengers and 1,820 crew members are currently undergoing health tests, and it is not known how long they will have to remain on board.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Italian cruise ship quarantined for coronavirus has ended, passenger diagnosed with flu

6,000 people aboard an Italian cruise ship are no longer in quarantine after thinking a passenger had...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsReuters India


What It's Like To Be Quarantined On A Cruise Ship For Coronavirus

Passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship are under coronavirus quarantine. They're confined...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ASHISHRAMDIMRI

ASHISH RAM DIMRI RT @DrSJaishankar: Many Indian crew & some Indian passengers are onboard the cruise ship #DiamondPrincess quarantined off Japan due to #Cor… 4 seconds ago

PipsToDollars

Leilani Pips ™ RT @NBCNews: LATEST: https://t.co/HGIegWOX3D • Global coronavirus death toll rises to at least 638; confirmed cases now more than 31,000… 23 seconds ago

KTREnews

KTRE News A Royal Caribbean ship with a dozen quarantined passengers has docked in a city just south of New York:… https://t.co/orLqm4c4Yi 25 seconds ago

BusikuRomeo

Romeo Busiku RT @NBCNews: 8 more Americans from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, bringing the total numb… 29 seconds ago

Jaiterlist

Curator RT @nytimes: 61 people tested positive for the coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan, officials said, a steep increase from th… 31 seconds ago

HT96768238

HT BBC News - Coronavirus: Dozens more catch virus on quarantined cruise ship https://t.co/Mbq10YDYus 43 seconds ago

LazarSheeva

SheevaLazar RT @JeffreyLuscombe: Would you get on a cruise ship now? ‘I don't know how long people can last': Quarantined cruise ship passengers confin… 47 seconds ago

NPesato

Norma Pesato RT @ElmaAksalic: The #coronavirus global death toll rises to at least 638, as confirmed cases reach more than 31,000 in mainland China. Me… 52 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus [Video]Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus

The coronavirus concern continues to hit home with passengers screened for the virus on a cruise ship in New Jersey; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:20Published

Arizona family onboard quarantined ship [Video]Arizona family onboard quarantined ship

Coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked in Japan.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.