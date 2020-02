CSUB Police searching for man who sexually assaulted student

UNIVERSITY, BAKERSFIELD...AUTHORITIES WARNING STUDENTS TOBE SAFE AND ASKINGFOR THE PUBLIC'S HELP INLOCATING A SUSPECT WHO THEY SAYAASSAULTED A STUDENT ONCAMPUS...ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY POLICE-- AT ABOUT 3:30 P.M.TODAY, A FEMALE C-S-U-B STUDENTMET A MAN, A NON- C-S-U-BSTUDENT,AT STUDENT HOUSING EAST.POLICE SAY THE STUDENT MET ANDCOMMUNICATED WITH THESUSPECT THROUGH THE DATING APPTINDER.THE MAN WAS TOLD TO WAIT IN ACOMMON AREA OF STUDENTHOUSING EAST WHILE THE FEMALESTUDENT WENT TO HERROOM.INSTEAD, OFFICIALS SAY HEFOLLOWED HER INTO HER ROOMAND SEXUALLY ASSAULTED HER.THE FEMALE STUDENT RESISTED, ANDTHE SUSPECTTOOK OFF.

THE SUSPECT WAS LASTSEEN LEAVING THECAMPUS ON A BLACK HARLEYDAVIDSON MOTORCYCLEHEADING EAST BOUND ON KROLL WAY.ON THE DATING APP TINDER -- THESUSPECT HAS A FIRST NAME OFBRAD.HE IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE,EARLY 30S, ABOUT FIVE-FOOT-EIGHTINCHES TALL, WEIGHING ABOUT 150POUNDS, WITH MULTIPLETATTOOS ALL OVER HIS BODY ANDFACE, INCLUDINGDOLLAR SIGN TATTOOS ON HIS EYELIDS.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKEDTO CALL UNIVERISTYPOLICE AT 6-5-4--26--77.MEANWHILE -- AN AIRPLANE SKIDSOFF THE RUNWAY IN